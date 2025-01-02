Tom Holland uses Spider-Man fame to break up grocery store fight

HQ

While most trips to the grocery store involve nothing more dramatic than picking the ripest avocado, Tom Holland's recent visit turned into something straight out of a movie scene when a scuffle erupted out nearby. Chaos broke loose—until none other than Tom Holland, the MCU's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, stepped in to save the day. The English actor recently shared in an interview with Men's Health how his superhero fame helped defuse a tense situation during a visit to the Los Angeles supermarket.

Holland explained that two shoppers were locked in a heated altercation when he decided to intervene. Initially, his efforts seemed futile, but the mood shifted when one of the brawlers recognized him as Spider-Man. The realization seemed to halt the confrontation, as if the sheer presence of a cinematic superhero made tempers cool. Holland, however, remained modest about his role, chalking it up to the power of his global reputation.

2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for the 28-year-old actor. Holland is set to reprise his role as Spider-Man in the upcoming Spider-Man 4, with filming slated to begin mid-year. The sequel, a continuation of Peter Parker's journey post-No Way Home, is already marked for a summer 2026 release. Additionally, Holland has signed on for Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey, where he'll share the screen with a star-studded cast, including Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

Whether it's breaking up fights in a supermarket or preparing for back-to-back box-office battles, Holland's heroics seem to know no bounds. But here's a question for you: if Spider-Man told you to calm down, would you be able to keep your cool?