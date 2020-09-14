Tom Holland: Uncharted filming "is going so well"

You're watching Advertisements

As you surely know, there's an Uncharted movie in production right now, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Gangster Squad, Venom), with Tom Holland as Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan. It does not follow the story of the games and is rather intended to be a prequel story, but the production has been difficult with many writers and directors leaving after bitter arguments. And the Covid-19 situation hasn't exactly helped either and delayed it severely.

But now the filming has started, and over the weekend, Holland posted a video on Instagram, where he had some positive things to say about it:

"Filming is going so well... it is going so well. The film is like, everything I ever dreamed of it being. I mean, I don't know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the games and it's been going so well.

I do have the biggest bruise of all time though, on my leg. But it's in a bit of a revealing area for Instagram live and I think I would get shut down."

Do you think the Uncharted movie will deliver the same amount of fun as Naughty Dog's games?