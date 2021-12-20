Tom Holland takes a break from making movies

HQ

For the past five years Tom Holland has been portraying Spider-Man and with the premiere of the new No Way Home movie, there has been a lot of talk about whether he will return for a fourth Spider-Man movie as well as whether he will be part of the New Avengers in the coming years, and so far it has certainly sounded like he was keen to do just that. Until now. After the theatrical release of No Way Home, Holland's tone regarding this issue has changed and now it seems a bit like Tom is done with Spider-Man, and wants to move on with his acting life. This after he (like Ryan Reynolds) took a proper, lengthy break.

"I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world. I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man. I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so."

Makes sense. A Miles Morales-based Spider-Man in a couple of years would be fun, we think.

