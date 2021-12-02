Tom Holland speaks about next Spider-Man trilogy

HQ

A few days ago, it was reported that Spider-Man: No Way Home would not be the last time we see Tom Holland suiting up as the web slinging kid from Queens, despite the fact that the actor had come to the end of his multi-movie deal with Disney and Marvel.

It was the Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal, who said, "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," before continuing with, "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies." Needless to say this had fans jumping out of their seats, knowing that Spidey would not be exiting the MCU anytime soon.

Following this statement, Tom Holland has now commented on what the future of Spider-Man holds, as part of an interview with Quotidien.

"Listen, all I'll say is that we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about," said Holland. "I don't know what those things are, or what they will transpire to be, but it looks like it's an incredibly bright future ahead. And, as I've said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me."

Either way, it looks like we'll have to wait until Marvel, Sony, or Disney decide to make an official announcement before we get confirmation on what exactly the future of Spidey holds in the MCU.