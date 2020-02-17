Tom Holland says Uncharted movie script is "one of the best"

If you've been following the progress of the upcoming Uncharted movie adaptation then you'll know that the cinematic production has been hit with more than its fair share of stumbling blocks, not least the stream of directors that have been attached to the project at various times.

That said, things seem to be looking up for the production, with the latest news coming from an interview with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, who revealed that the script for the movie is shaping up very nicely indeed.

"I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it's one of the best scripts I've ever read. It really, really jumps off the page," Holland, who is playing leading man Nathan Drake, told IGN.

"I think what Uncharted offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games," Holland said during the same interview. "So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film. And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie and it's been a long time coming."

Holland then went on to talk about co-star Mark Wahlberg, who is set to play the Drake's mentor, cigar-chewing Sully. "I think Mark Wahlberg's going to kill it as Sully and it's going to be a lot of fun."

The Uncharted movie is currently scheduled to swing into cinemas with a charismatic one-liner on March 5, 2021.