Tom Holland reveals when he plans to retire from acting

HQ

Tom Holland, the actor famous for his role as Spider-Man and Nathan Drake in Uncharted, has made it clear when he plans to leave the spotlight behind. Despite having a packed schedule with exciting projects like Spider-Man 4 and The Odyssey, Holland shared in a recent interview with Men's Health that fatherhood will be his ultimate cue to retire from acting. He explained that once he becomes a father, he plans to "disappear off the face of the earth" to focus on family life, including golfing and being a dad.

Having been in the industry for over a decade, Holland's decision reflects his desire to step away from the often-demanding entertainment world at a time when his career is flourishing. With future projects in the works and a production company to boot, his retirement is far from imminent. However, he has always been upfront about his need for balance between his personal life and his acting career.

As he nears 30, the actor is already thinking about his next chapter, which may not involve the Hollywood grind. For now, fans can expect him in upcoming major films, but his future seems more focused on his life off-screen.

Do you think Holland will stick to his retirement plan, or might he change his mind once fatherhood comes into play?