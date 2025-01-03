Tom Holland reveals his favourite movie is Avatar

With Spider-Man looking to return, and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey to film, it looks like the next couple of years are going to be busy for Tom Holland. The actor first broke out with Spidey, but it turns out another Disney IP takes the top spot for Holland.

Speaking to Men's Health, Holland revealed James Cameron's Avatar was his favourite movie of all time. "I take no shame in saying Avatar," Holland said. Considering Avatar is the most-successful movie at the box office of all-time, we doubt many would argue against Holland's pick.

With plenty of films left to go in the Avatar franchise, perhaps one day Holland can find himself wearing a mocap suit to make himself a big blue alien. That's the dream, eh?