Tom Holland provides an update on Spider-Man 4

HQ

With the whole structure that Marvel Studios utilises and the fact that you never really know how future Marvel Cinematic Universe films are progressing until they begin shooting, it can become challenging to tell whether meaningful work is happening behind-the-scenes for a fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film. Thankfully, it is, something the actor recently affirmed in an interview with Rich Roll.

Speaking on the podcast, Holland confirms that scripts have already been written for Spider-Man 4, and that he and Zendaya have read them and become excited by the stories that they tell. He does note however that they need more work and refinement, meaning we probably shouldn't expect a leap forward into full-scale production soon.

Holland states: "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down, read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room."

With this movie taking place in a world where everyone has forgotten Spider-Man's real identity, what story would you like Spider-Man 4 to tell?