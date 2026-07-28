Tom Holland plans to continue playing Spider-Man "for as long as they'll have me"

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Tomorrow, July 29, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will begin premiering in many countries around the world, seeing Tom Holland return as Peter Parker and pick back up on his web-slinging story following the shattering events of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. With this movie perhaps being the start of a new trilogy of Spider-Man flicks, as teased by producer Amy Pascal, should we expect to see Holland as a staple and key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years and years to come?

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere for Brand New Day, Holland gave an insight into his future as Spider-Man, teasing he plans to stick around for the long haul, should Marvel also be interested in such.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Holland explained: "I will do it for as long as they'll have me. So if this movie does good, I guess we'll see!"

The interesting thing about this is the predictions currently suggest Brand New Day could have the biggest opening weekend of the year, and perhaps one the biggest of all-time, with some estimations (thanks, Dark Horizons) reaching as high as $800 million globally. If this was to happen, it's almost a certainty Marvel will explore more Holland-led Spidey stories, as aside from Avengers movies, Spider-Man continues to be Marvel's safest and most successful endeavour in the box office.

Otherwise, Holland mentioned he still enjoys making Spider-Man movies, noting each time he gets to put the suit back on "always feels like something magical happens, and to get to do it time and time again is something that will never really sink in for me." He adds, "it still feels like this is my first-ever premiere for this character. It has been the gift of my life."

Will you be watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day this week?