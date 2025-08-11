Tom Holland on returning as Spider-Man: "Putting the suit on, it feels different this time"

HQ

It feels pretty crazy to say, but now that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in the books, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film will actually be Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The upcoming adventure will see Tom Holland back as the web-slinger and we've already seen a glimpse of the British actor in his latest Spidey suit.

Production on this film has been a very open book so far, as parts of Glasgow have been turned into a pseudo-New York City, with hordes of fans gathering around to see the action as it is recorded live. Marvel has capitalised on this success now by revealing a behind-the-scenes day one on set video that shows some of the action scenes being filmed, and also sees Holland sharing some thoughts about returning as Spider-Man.

"It's day one. My fourth ever day one on Spider-Man. It's funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them.

"We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, I'm just going to do my best and hope we get it right. No pressure."

Check out the video below ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiering on July 31, 2026.