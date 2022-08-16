Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tom Holland is taking a break from Twitter and Instagram for his mental health

The star of Avengers, Spider-Man, Uncharted and more has stayed away from social media for a long time, and now he tells us why.

It's easy to forget that the stars we see at the cinema, on TV, at concerts and so on are ordinary people who can suffer with their mental health just like everyone else. That's why it's good that some of them dare to be open about it.

Tom Holland, the British star of Avengers, Spider-Man, Uncharted and more, has posted a new video and message on Instagram after a very long hiatus to both tell us the reason for the disappearance and at the same time highlight something important. Holland says he left Instagram, Twitter and other social media because he finds them so overstimulating, overwhelming and all-encompassing that you get into a vicious spiral that can damage the health of a great many people, including his own.

That's why he takes the opportunity to highlight Stem4, a charity that focuses on improving young people's mental health with apps, education programmes and more. He hopes that as many people as possible will decide to try these solutions and/or donate some money to the organisation, or through his own charity: The Brothers Trust. In this way, hopefully even more people can be helped.

