Tom Holland: 'I owe my life and career to Spider-Man'

With the MCU in the state it's in right now, it very much is in need of a hero. Deadpool & Wolverine might be able to give us a good laugh, but for the heart of the universe going forward, many believe we'll need a big character like Spider-Man.

However, we're still wondering when we'll see a return of Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Speaking with Deadline, Holland opened up about his loyalty to Spider-Man, and how he's not going anywhere so long as the door is open.

"The simple answer is that I'll always want to do Spider-Man films," he said. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I'll always want to do more."

A fourth movie starring Holland as Spider-Man is reportedly in the works, and could even begin shooting later this year. We'll have to wait for more details, though, as the project remains shrouded in secrecy.