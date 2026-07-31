Tom Holland has a "really clear vision to the passing on of the baton" of Spider-Man

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While it likely won't be for a considerable amount of time, especially when considering Peter Parker/Spider-Man is now one of the main and most iconic members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actor Tom Holland does have an eye on the future beyond his time as the web-slinger.

Speaking in an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Holland revealed an exit plan has been detailed for his role of Peter Parker, and that this is something he is excited about eventually putting into effect.

"There's a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's laid out. It's gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it's really exciting."

It should be said, this does also come following Holland speaking during a red carpet appearance for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he noted he's enjoying the role and that he'd like to continue "for as long as they'll have me".

So while Holland may actually also say bringing on a protegee to carry the Spider mantle on is "the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure," it's more than likely not something we'll see happen for some time. This is especially when considering Spider-Man movies with Holland at the helm seem to be Marvel's most successful theatrical endeavours beyond Avengers films these days.

As for how Brand New Day is performing, we'll have to wait a few more days until the full opening weekend numbers come in, but the current expectation is the movie will be a commercial success out the gates. As for whether it will have legs will be the next question we'll need answering.