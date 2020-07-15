Tom Holland confirms the Uncharted movie has started filming

You're watching Advertisements

After years of rumours, indications and failed start attempts, it finally seemed like the Uncharted movie would become a reality when Venom and Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer confirmed he would helm the project back in early March. It didn't take long for bad news to come again, however, as Sony confirmed the project's delay a few weeks later because of Covid-19. There's no need to fear that the pandemic was the final nail in the coffin though.

Tom Holland, who's playing Nathan Drake in the movie, has gone on Instagram to confirm that Uncharted has started filming, so there's still a chance that we'll finally see him, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas bring Naughty Dog's beloved universe to life on the big screen October 8 next year.