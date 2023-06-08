Tom Holland announces taking a break from acting

HQ

After starring in a string of big screen successes, actor Tom Holland seems to have temporarily had enough, and with over half a dozen major projects in the last five years, it's understandable. For now, the actor has announced that he will be taking a break from his career. In an interview with Extra TV, he elaborated on the situation that emerged during the Apple TV production of The Crowded Room, saying:

"Yeah, it was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure. But I really enjoyed it. I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer. I'm no stranger to hard work. I've always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work. "

Holland mentions how the series broke him in an unexpected way and that he now plans to rest for at least a year:

"But then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, 'I need to have a break.' I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was... I am excited to see how it turns out and I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain."

Would you have been able to cope with the pace of work that Holland experienced in recent years?