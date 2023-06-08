Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tom Holland announces taking a break from acting

"I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was..."

After starring in a string of big screen successes, actor Tom Holland seems to have temporarily had enough, and with over half a dozen major projects in the last five years, it's understandable. For now, the actor has announced that he will be taking a break from his career. In an interview with Extra TV, he elaborated on the situation that emerged during the Apple TV production of The Crowded Room, saying:

"Yeah, it was a tough time, for sure. We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure. But I really enjoyed it. I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer. I'm no stranger to hard work. I've always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work. "

Holland mentions how the series broke him in an unexpected way and that he now plans to rest for at least a year:

"But then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, 'I need to have a break.' I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was... I am excited to see how it turns out and I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain."

Would you have been able to cope with the pace of work that Holland experienced in recent years?

