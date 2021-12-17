Tom Holland and Zendaya are now in Fortnite... sort of

HQ

Spider-Man: No Way Home has opened in cinemas, taking fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the web-slinger on a multiversal adventure packed with all kinds of chaos. While we've seen several other crossovers and ways to hype up the movie as of late (including new costumes in Marvel's Spider-Man), Epic Games is now getting in on the action, as it has brought No Way Home skins to the battle royale as well.

Since Spider-Man was already available in Fortnite as part of the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, this version of the character is framed around Tom Holland's portrayal, and even features the likeness of the British actor in-game. The costumes for Spidey include the red and black suit and the full black suit that is making an appearance in the movie, with each skin coming with an Unmasking emote so you can play as Holland's Parker as well.

On top of this, Zendaya's MJ is also available as an outfit, meaning you can take both into the battle royale in a bid to secure some victory royales.

You can get the Spidey skin and the MJ skin, as well as a few other cosmetics relating to the movie in a single bundle for 3,800 V-Bucks from the in-game store right now.

If you haven't had a chance to yet, be sure to read our review of Spider-Man: No Way Home here.