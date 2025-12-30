Tom Hiddleston teases "monumental" Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

There are a lot of people returning to the world of spandex and CGI for Avengers: Doomsday, but perhaps few could have as much sway over the Marvel universe at this point as Loki, the newly implanted god of stories. While it might seem like he can't do much from his tree home, Loki is going to have a contribution to the new Avengers movie, which actor Tom Hiddleston believes is going to be a film unlike any other.

"My contribution has been contributed," he told GQ in a recent interview. He then added that Avengers: Doomsday is "monumental. The centre of the story is absolutely brilliant, and was so surprising when I read it. It just has never been done before."

Considering how secretive actors often are when asked about their involvement in such a massive movie like Avengers: Doomsday, it's good to even get this morsel of information from Hiddleston. It doesn't tell us much about the plot, but we'll just have to wait and see what brings the X-Men, Avengers: Fantastic Four and more together next December.