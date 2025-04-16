Tom Hiddleston stars in Benjamin Button-like The Life of Chuck

Neon has become known as one of the most promising horror production companies currently in operation, providing great films spanning a multitude of genres and directors, like Steven Soderbergh, Oz Perkins, and Tilman Singer. But the company also cranks out a few other far less frightening flicks too, like the award-winning Anora and Anatomy of a Fall, and the upcoming The Life of Chuck.

This is a film that is based on the short novella by Stephen King. Despite being inspired by the horror master's work and even being directed by horror veteran Mike Flanagan, the movie seems to have a much more gentle and emotional theme to it, as it follows the life of a man called Chuck Krantz, and explores his life in reverse from the day that he died all the way until his early childhood, in a Benjamin Button-like setup.

The titular Chuck is portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, who appears in a pretty stacked cast that also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay, and Mark Hamill.

With The Life of Chuck set to premiere in some cinemas from June 6, and then globally on June 13, you can see the movie's trailer below.