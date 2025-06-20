Tom Hiddleston is excited to play Loki again in Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

Remember when Marvel made the weirdest teaser video of all-time for Avengers: Doomsday? As we sat there, expecting a trailer or some short teaser, we instead were treated to hours of chairs, where we got to see a good portion of the cast for the movie, including a lot of MCU favourites.

One of those favourites is Tom Hiddleston, who'll be returning as Loki for Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking to Men's Health, Hiddleston revealed he's ready and excited to return to the role, one he's been playing since the original Thor movie in 2011.

"It's very exciting. I have loved playing Loki. Loki's been a companion for a long period of my adult life," he said. "Loki's a character of such depth and range and complexity, and it never feels like the same experience. It always feels new, and this one will be new in its own way. I'm grateful that I'm still on the team."

We're not sure how big of a role Loki will have. Considering the cast list, it seems every hero is going to have about a second of screentime before it's time to move onto someone else.

Avengers: Doomsday releases on the 18th of December.