Tom Hiddleston doesn't think he's done with Loki yet

HQ

Now that Loki's second season has concluded and considering the character is in a place that few would have expected him to ultimately end up, many have been wondering if Tom Hiddleston's time as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over. Even Hiddleston himself isn't certain of that yet.

Speaking in an interview with ComicBook, Hiddleston was asked if he thinks Loki's story has now reached its conclusive ending, to which he replied: "It's so hard because I'll be completely honest with you, Brandon, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye.

"I've written to Kevin Feige and Louis de Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime,' and they've written notes back saying, 'Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much and tears have been shared.' So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it."

No doubt the Marvel Studios executives have plans for more Loki in the future, but as for when we'll next see the character, that remains unknown as of now.