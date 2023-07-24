Tom Henderson shares specs and a release window for the PS5 Pro

HQ

Tom Henderson is one of many 'insiders' who are dedicated to sharing with greater or lesser success what is cooking in the games sector. He even called his site "Insider Gaming". But, as one of his successes was the preview this year of Project Q, the Wii U-like device for PS5 , today's information with which he wants to take his followers to his other Keytogaming website, is much more accurate.

The fact that Sony is preparing PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim consoles is practically an open secret because the former already did the same with PS4 and the latter has been doing it all its life. What it seems is that the first, which some circles expected for some reason this year, 2023 (when Sony intends to sell lots of PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 edition at Christmas), will supposedly arrive in November 2024 , considerably increasing the 'specs' of the original PlayStation 5 and therefore improving its performance.

Henderson says that Sony internally uses Trinity as a codename for the console, following references to The Matrix after Neo and Morpheus. He also says that the machine has been in development since early last year and that the manufacturer is already showing it off privately, with the intention of starting shipping development kits to studios later this year.

Regarding the specifications of the new hardware, PS5 Pro would have 30 work group processors (WGP) and a memory capable of running at 18,000 megatransfers per second. This would imply 60 dedicated graphics processing units (almost twice as many as PS5) and other possibilities that are impossible to calculate without more details and numbers. Apparently, the idea is to raise the framerate of games in 4K, allow titles to run at 8K, and speed up the ray-tracing process , all of which is often too much for current hardware.

Regarding the supposed PS5 Slim, this source claims not to have heard anything new apart from the model with a removable disk reader as a replacement for the current model that other sources had already talked about.

