Tom Henderson: A lot more portable gaming options and improvements are coming soon

After the Switch was released and became wildly popular, it seems that the interest in portable gaming started to pick up again. In recent years, we have seen the success of Steam Deck and portable gaming PCs like ASUS Rog perform really well, as has PlayStation Portal.

There have also been rumors that Microsoft is working on a portable Xbox, and now the very reliable journalist Tom Henderson says via social media that there was a lot of talk about portable gaming at Gamescom. Henderson also writes that there are several options on the way, and adds that Sony is keeping a close eye on the market:

"The PlayStation Portal was very successful and they are paying very close attention to the current handheld market :)"

Far from an official confirmation, of course, but Henderson has proven to be on top of things, and it seems that we are moving towards a more portable future.