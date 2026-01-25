Tom Hardy wants to appear in Star Wars (again)

HQ

When Star Wars was filming its third trilogy at Pinewood Studios down in London, a lot of British actors got the chance to play extras and get cameo performances in. Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy both played Stormtroopers, for example, but the latter's cameo was put in a deleted scene from The Last Jedi.

Speaking on The Playlist's Bingeworthy TV podcast, Hardy said that he'd definitely be up for returning to a galaxy far, far away. "I love Star Wars. My favorite character is Han Solo. No, I'd be well up for doing more Star Wars," he said.

Speaking on his cameo, Hardy continued: "That was great. I've always wanted to be in a Star Wars film, so playing a stormtrooper was fantastic."

With Kathleen Kennedy leaving Lucasfilm behind, perhaps now is the time for a new wave of films, and Tom Hardy would certainly be a strong name to draw fans back into some more space operas. We'll have to wait and see what Dave Filoni's plans are with the future of the franchise, and if Hardy is going to be a part of them.