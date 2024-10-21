Tom Hardy still wants to fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man as Venom

HQ

It has seemed like Marvel and Sony has been looking to weave and create a narrative thread that puts Tom Hardy's Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man on a collision course and see the two iconic characters battling it out. A few years ago, this culminated in Hardy's Venom appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a multiversal slip, before being pulled back into his own world. Since that interaction, nothing of substance has amounted to this, but that doesn't mean that Hardy isn't still looking for a fight.

During an appearance at New York Comic-Con at a panel for Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy once again affirmed his intention to slug it out with Holland's Spider-Man on the big screen.

As per Variety, "I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I'm happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 percent. I would never say never. We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that's what we've done. 'The Last Dance' is the final piece in that trilogy and we're really excited about that."

The main issue with seeing these two versions of the characters facing off revolves around the fact that Hardy seems to be in his sunset era as Venom, as the actor continues to refer to The Last Dance as the final part of a trilogy, suggesting that he will soon be hanging it up as the famed symbiote. Regardless of this, would you like to see Venom and Spidey face off on the big screen?