Tom Hardy shares hilarious Venom behind-the-scenes video

Marvel's movie adaptation of Venom was released back in 2018, and you can read our review of the movie right here. As we all know, the movie is very heavy on digital effects. This, of course, means, that some of the intense scenes most likely looked really stupid while as they were being filmed, before the effects were added.

But just how stupid did they look? Tom Hardy played the lead character Eddie Brock (and Venom) in the movie and he recently shared a short video on Instagram showing just how little the actors had to work with while filming Venom. In the clip, Tom Hardy is having a fight with Riz Ahmed, who played Carlton Drake (and Riot) in the movie.

Digital effects have evolved, but to make those effects work, you still need good actors. Maybe even more so now than in previous decades.