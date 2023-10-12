Tom Hardy set to launch his own comic book

HQ

Tom Hardy has unveiled a new comic book called Arcbound, along with renowned comic book author Scott Snyder. They'll be showing the 12-issue series off during New York Comic Con this coming Saturday alongside the rest of the creative team.

Hardy's official role is creative collaborator, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which essentially means he's in charge of character development for the Arcbound universe as a whole. The story takes place on a barren Earth, where a corporation known as Zynitec wishes to use the unmatched energy of a substance called Kronium to "assert its dominion across the stars."

The plot summary for the series reads as follows: "The Arcbound series chronicles the journey of Kai, a resolute Mediator Captain, tasked with maintaining Zynitec's lifeline to Kronium. However, as he grapples with the morality of his role, revelations about Zynitec's dubious past thrust him into a poignant quandary: to remain loyal to the empire or to confront the forces that moulded him into a tool of oppression."

The first issue arrives in March next year, but if you're going to New York Comic Con, you might be able to get a sneak peek.

Will you be reading Arcbound?