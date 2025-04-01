Tom Hardy says we were close to getting a Venom and Spider-Man crossover

HQ

As we know, Tom Hardy's tenure as Venom (or, more accurately, Venom's host and best friend Eddie Brock) came to an end with Venom: The Last Dance. While fans got a lot out of the trilogy, one thing they missed out on was a crossover movie with Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Speaking to The Playlist, Hardy said his children were disappointed there was never a crossover movie, and he did try to make it happen. "We got close," he said. "We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun."

"Fundamentally, for me, it would be for the kids," Hardy continued. "Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they're successful, I think I'm constantly reminded by children how important these characters are. And they don't know why their favourite characters aren't in films together."

There's still a chance Venom or a Symbiote will appear in a future Spider-Man movie, as Tom Holland is still kicking for 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but it's unlikely he'll ever meet Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock.