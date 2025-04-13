Tom Hardy on returning as Venom: "I had a great time doing that, so no"

HQ

Sony's weird Spider-Man universe that has been built off the back of the web-slingers enemies and spin off characters has been pretty much a disaster at every turn. However, if you had to point out one area where it showed some elements of quality, it would likely be Tom Hardy's appearance as Venom.

After 2024's middling Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy's time as Eddie Brock/Venom seems to be well and truly over, and this is something he basically affirmed in an interview with Comicbook.com.

Speaking about whether he would ever reprise the role in a proper Spider-Man crossover event, Hardy gave a very unusual response:

"No. I love Venom, and I had a great time doing that, so no."

So, it certainly seems like the only chance we will get to see Hardy back as Venom is in more standalone films, which considering none have been particularly well-received critically and the fact that they've earned less and less in cinemas as each film premiered, it doesn't seem like Sony is clamouring for more adventures with the symbiote at the helm.