Tom Hardy introduces Chronicles: Medieval to the world at Summer Game Fest

One of the many World Premieres at this year's Summer Game Fest show has featured the voice of a very popular movie star. After recently appearing in MobLand and Havoc, Tom Hardy has lent his talents to the reveal trailer of Raw Power Games' ambitious action and RPG game known as Chronicles: Medieval.

This is described in the announcement press release as "a sprawling, dynamic sandbox blending action and RPG depth on a strategic scale," which is set in 14th and 15th century Europe and that asks players to make decisions to forge their own story during this ruthless and violent time.

We're told that the game will enable players to fight for not just glory, but for land and legacy too, all in intense and personal combat, and while leading large armies into war against one another. This could be on dirty and rural fields or around a key strategic point to turn the action into a fully-blown siege.

Chronicles: Medieval is being developed on Unreal Engine 5 and uses the developer's proprietary technology known as Asgard to deliver intense and varied battles.

Speaking about the project, Raw Power's senior designer, Andrzej Zawadzki, stated: "Whether players dream of carving out a kingdom, leading armies into battle, or becoming the most prosperous trader, history is written by their hand in Chronicles: Medieval. As we unveil the game and move towards an early access release, we plan to listen and work with our community to make our first game a truly epic adventure."

Chronicles: Medieval is slated to debut as an Early Access game first on PC via Steam in 2026. There is no firm date beyond this, but for anyone unfamiliar with the developer, it's worth noting that the studio is composed of veterans with experience working on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Assassin's Creed, Hitman, Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and even Grand Theft Auto.