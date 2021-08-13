Tom Hardy has plans for more Venom, and is eyeing a Spider-Man crossover

HQ

In a month's time, Sony Pictures will be releasing the sequel to 2018's Venom, with Venom: Let There be Carnage. The movie will see Tom Hardy return as Eddie Brock/Venom, and will focus on the antihero taking on the vicious symbiote Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson.

Despite the movie still yet to hit theatres, Hardy has teased that he has plans for a third Venom movie, and even gone as far as saying that he'd be "remiss" if he didn't try to create any connectivity with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Speaking in an interview with Esquire, here's what Hardy had to say about a potential Spider-Man crossover.

"I would be remiss if I wasn't trying to steer any kind of connectivity," said Hardy. "I wouldn't be doing the job if I wasn't awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.

Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field."

In the interview with Esquire, Hardy mentioned that while he has been thinking about a third movie, it "won't be greenlit until the second is successful". But he did also add that "the studio were really, really pleased with number two."

You can check out the trailer for Venom: Let There be Carnage below, and can look forward to seeing it in cinemas on September 15 in the UK.