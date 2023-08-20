Tom Hardy has been dabbling in a bit of jousting

HQ

Tom Hardy gets up to all manner of wacky events in his pastime. Between battering people in mixed martial arts tournaments and catching real thieves, the actor is always up to something surprising. This summer has been no different.

Hardy recently made an appearance at the Loxwood Joust festival in West Sussex in the UK, where he decided to gear up in some plate armour and chainmail and then try his hand at actual jousting.

As per GamesRadar, Hardy talked about his experience and stated, "This might have happened today... Random day out in the English countryside nipping to the shops."

Where do you think Hardy will pop up next?