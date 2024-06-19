Tom Hardy doesn't think another Mad Max film is happening

It doesn't seem that we'll be getting another Mad Max film from George Miller. At least, we won't be getting the next one planned for the franchise, which was meant to be called Mad Max: The Wasteland.

That's according to Tom Hardy, who starred as Mad Max himself in Fury Road. Speaking with Forbes, when asked what he'd be up to next, and whether it would be returning to the desert for The Wasteland, Hardy said the following:

"I don't think that's happening."

While we could have drawn this up as an actor keeping his cards close to his chest, with the dismal performance from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the box office, it does seem possible that internal plans have pushed Mad Max away for now.