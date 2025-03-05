Tom Hardy breaks bones for Pierce Brosnan's crime patriarch in Guy Ritchie's MobLand

Guy Ritchie loves crime dramas and gangster action, specifically ones based in the United Kingdom. The director has made countless films and shows on this premise, be it Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, RocknRolla, The Gentlemen, or even The Gentlemen... Ritchie knows what works for him and it's hard to knock that. This month, he'll be continuing this effort by teaming up with Paramount+ to debut a series known as MobLand, a show we reported on recently when the imminent premiere date and proper name was revealed.

Now we can build on this by presenting the trailer for MobLand, giving us a better look at Tom Hardy's fixer/enforcer, Pierce Brosnan's crime patriarch, Helen Mirren's crime matriarch, and the various kinds of violence and gang warfare that it will serve up.

Check out the trailer for MobLand below, all ahead of the series beginning its run on Paramount+ on March 30.