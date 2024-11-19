Tom Hardy and The Raid's director are teaming up for a Netflix project next year

Now that we're in the final few weeks of 2024, Netflix is already beginning to prepare us for the coming New Year. In the spirit of this, the streamer has shown off a first look at a coming Tom Hardy-led action epic known as Havoc. The film is written and directed by Gareth Edwards, the man behind The Raid, and that's pretty much all the information you need to infer what this film is about and how it'll play out.

If you are looking for more information about Havoc, Netflix has released a synopsis of the movie in a new Tudum article, where it adds: "The film follows a bruised detective who must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son after a drug deal gone wrong. In the process, he begins to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city."

Alongside Hardy in Havoc will be Shadow and Bone's Jessie Mei Li, as well as a range of stars including Luis Guzman, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker. We don't yet have a trailer nor a release date for Havoc, but we do know it's coming in 2025 and you can see some images of the film below.