Tom Hardy and Austin Butler team up for The Bikeriders

If you've felt a longing for more biker gang action ever since Sons of Anarchy wrapped up years ago, 20th Century Studios may just have the solution for you. The production company has now released the first trailer for the upcoming The Bikeriders, which is a crime-drama that sees Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Michael Shannon starring as part of a biker gang that grows in size and gets wrapped up in all manner of criminal activities.

The film is set to make its debut in cinemas on December 1, 2023, and hopefully it will remain that way amid the ongoing strikes, as the trailer does paint this film as one that you won't want to miss. Although you can make that judgement for yourself by checking out the trailer below.