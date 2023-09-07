Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Bikeriders

Tom Hardy and Austin Butler team up for The Bikeriders

The film will chronicle the life of a mid-western biker gang.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you've felt a longing for more biker gang action ever since Sons of Anarchy wrapped up years ago, 20th Century Studios may just have the solution for you. The production company has now released the first trailer for the upcoming The Bikeriders, which is a crime-drama that sees Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Michael Shannon starring as part of a biker gang that grows in size and gets wrapped up in all manner of criminal activities.

The film is set to make its debut in cinemas on December 1, 2023, and hopefully it will remain that way amid the ongoing strikes, as the trailer does paint this film as one that you won't want to miss. Although you can make that judgement for yourself by checking out the trailer below.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content