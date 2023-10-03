Tom Hanks warns fans about AI version of himself

HQ

If you've come across a promotional video where a plastic Tom Hanks is trying to sell dental care, you've probably come across the actor's biggest nightmare right now: being replaced by AI. Over the weekend, the star warned of his AI via Instagram, and also posted a picture of the digital doppelganger:

"BEWARE!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it."

The controversial AI technology has been one of the reasons for the long-running protests in Hollywood, and Mr Hanks has previously commented on the matter during the Adum Baxton podcast that it will be a legal challenge in the future:

"Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on. Outside the understanding of AI and deepfake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone. And it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge but it's also a legal one."

"Without a doubt people will be able to tell [that it's AI], but the question is will they care? There are some people that won't care, that won't make that delineation."

What do you think about the rise of AI in the tech world?

Thanks, Variety.