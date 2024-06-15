Tom Hanks' top five best performances

HQ

With an impressive CV, to say the least, it's obviously no easy task to pick five performances. But these are my picks for Tom Hanks' best roles...

(5)

Big

(1988)

Before Tom Hanks got the part, Robert De Niro was going to play Josh and maybe his performance would have ended up on the Robert De Niro list. Who knows? What is clear is that I have always liked this film, and I think Hank does his role brilliantly. Fifth place on a list is always difficult because it somehow "excludes" the films that are there and almost make it in. But I like how the playfulness of the acting so perfectly reflects what the character obviously must feel I've always thought Tom Hanks was good at acting against and with other actors. That in the meeting between them, in the change of lines, he manages to feel very natural. Here he gets to play against both an adult and a child. The shifts between how he behaves and how childishness is always there in the background, Tom Hanks portrays with perfection. And in such a typically charming eighties film, he makes a great impression.

(4)

Saving Private Ryan

(1998)

The very best performances, in my opinion, are when you forget about the actor and just see the character. Going into Saving Private Ryan, I was quite convinced that Hanks, who by this time had definitely achieved the status of a huge star, would not be able to mask it all for me. I was completely wrong. Because if there's one thing I forget quickly when the war is raging, it's that it's the same person who played Forrest Gump who portrays Captain Miller. This is true of the entire cast, and you might think that a director as skilful as Steven Spielberg is a big reason for this - but from the moment Miller lands on Normandy to his final scene, Hanks always feels hugely believable. As well as all the action, there are also several scenes where Hanks gets to deliver monologues and as marvellous as he is at this, he portrays everything else with an impressive presence.

(3)

Captain Philips

(2013)

There are many ways to tell if an actor is good. When it comes to portraying fear and being vulnerable in pressurised situations, there is definitely a lot that is tested in terms of the range that needs to be there for it to work. When I re-watch scenes from this film, I'm also struck by the fact that Phillips as a character provides a good contrast to much of the screaming and chaos that occurs. Phillips often feels calm, collected and controlled and Tom Hanks does a good job of delivering this in terms of lines and body language. For me, it's also important that the portrait feels consistent and works throughout, that it feels believable and doesn't falter at any point along the way, and even though the film itself is my least favourite on the list, Hanks' performance in it is still absolutely brilliant.

(2)

Forrest Gump

(1994)

Saying which is your absolute favourite movie, game or series often feels like an impossible task. Forrest Gump wasn't my favourite the first time I saw it either, but by the second time I saw it, I started to realise that I loved the story of Forrest Gump more than I had ever loved any film. And so it has continued. I think Zemeckis has put together a near perfect film and Tom Hanks in the title role gives such a memorable and unforgettable performance. There is so much perfection in the way lines are delivered, in looks and in the way Gump with his limited intellect tries to take in and understand the world. There is one scene in particular that I always return to and that is when Gump and Jenny are finally reunited and he finds out he is a father. That scene alone is enough to show what a hugely skilful actor Hanks is.

TOM HANKS BEST ACTOR PERFORMANCE:

(1)

Philadelphia

(1993)

You could have swapped the number one and two spots on this list and it wouldn't have felt weird. Both performances gave Tom Hanks a golden boy and the biggest reason I put Philadelphia ahead of Forrest Gump (despite the latter being my favourite film, ever) is really just because there's a greater seriousness to Andrew Beckett as a protagonist and to Philadelphia as a film. With perspective, it also becomes even clearer to see how great Tom Hanks actually is as an actor. Summarising his nineties, it's almost staggering how many great roles he delivered in. But even without this incredible record in hand, his brilliant performance in Philadelphia stands out as something very, very special.