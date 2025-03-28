Tom Hanks stars in son Chet Hanks' music video that features Forrest Gump references

HQ

In a rather surprising twist on the whole nepotism debate, Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks has just utilised his father and one of his most famous roles in a music video for his band, Something Out West's new song.

Known as You Better Run, you can probably already guess what's coming here (Hanks and running...), the song sees Hanks appearing in the flesh, all while Chet Hanks recreates some iconic moments from Forrest Gump while dressed up as his dad's former character.

The scenes include nods to the bench from the movie but also several running montages, and you can see this all for yourself in the embedded video below.

Chet Hanks isn't the only famous child of Tom Hanks, although he is arguably the most different in regards to his fame. While Chet is a musician, Colin Hanks, Truman Hanks, and Elizabeth Ann Hanks are all either actors, filmmakers, or producers.