news

Tom Hanks' production company has signed a multi-year exclusive deal with Apple TV+

The famed actor will be starring in a sequel of Greyhound as part of the deal.

HQ

Tom Hanks already has one of the biggest presences on Apple TV+, as far as actors go. His movie Greyhound ended up being exclusive to the streamer, as did Finch, and it looks like Apple has been happy with the work that Hanks' films have done on the streamer, as they have now worked out a multi-year exclusivity deal with his production company Playtone.

As Deadline reports, the deal will see Hanks starring in a sequel to Greyhound for the streamer, and will also see Playtone working on series, documentaries, and unscripted projects.

There's no word on what these other projects will be just yet, but Playtone has just finished wrapping on the WWII series Masters of the Air, a series it is producing alongside Steven Speilberg's Amblin Television production company, and that tells the story of an American bomber crew, and is regarded as a follow-up show for Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

