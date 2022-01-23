Tom Hanks confirmed for American remake of A Man Called Ove

HQ

The Swedish movie A Man Called Ove from 2015 quickly became a huge hit and even got nominated for two Academy awards. This led to an international launch, which also did really well. But as with all non-English speaking hits, an American remake is eventually un-avoidable, and this one is no exception.

Now it has been confirmed that Tom Hanks will play the main character Ove, a cranky old man pestering his neighbours. No other actors have been confirmed yet, but Marc Forster will be the director with Hanks himself as the producer. The filming starts this year, so we expect the American A Man Called Ove remake to premiere at theatres 2023.

Thanks Deadline