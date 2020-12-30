Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Tom Hanks: Cinemas will absolutely survive

The renowned actor gives his thoughts on the future of cinemas.

With digital premieres of movies like Pixar's Soul and Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 1984, there has been no shortage of people seeing doom and gloom in the future for cinemas after corona. But the actor Tom Hanks isn't too worried and thinks major movies made to be enjoyed on the big screen will make moviegoers come back. This is what he had to say to Collider:

"Will movie theatres still exist? Absolutely, they will. In some ways, I think the exhibitors — once they're up and open — are going to have the freedom of choice of what movies they're going to play.

You want to see them [franchise films] writ large, because watching them at home on your couch actually might diminish them somehow in their visual punch. But the real change that has been brought by COVID-19 has been a slow train coming. I think there will be an awful lot of movies that will only be streamed, and I think it will be fine to see them that way because they will actually be built and made and constructed for somebody's pretty good widescreen TV at their home."

It's worth mentioning that Tom Hanks' upcoming movie Greyhound (about submarine warfare) is being launched straight for Apple TV+. He also stars in the western drama News of the World, which is going straight to Netflix outside the US.

