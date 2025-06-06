Tom Felton to reprise his role of Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play

HQ

If you happen to find yourself in New York City between November 2025 and March 2026, you might want to toddle down to Broadway to check out the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child show that is being put on. Why? Because it will actually feature a Harry Potter alumni in the role that made him famous.

It has been confirmed that Tom Felton will be reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in the project, putting his spin on the character which in this stage play is a grown adult and coincidentally the same age as Felton too.

As per the Harry Potter website, this will be the first time that Felton has played Draco in 15 years, and speaking about the role, the actor has stated:

"Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I'll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It's surreal to be stepping back into his shoes - and of course his iconic platinum blond hair - and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community."

The Cursed Child will be running on Broadway between November 11 until March 22 at the Lyric Theatre in New York, and Felton will be appearing as Draco for each of the 19 weeks it runs.