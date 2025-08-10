Tom Cruise's underwater epic hits troubled waters

Tom Cruise has hit a major snag in the production of his upcoming film Deeper. Warner Bros has reportedly refused to approve his desired production budget of $275 million for the underwater adventure.

The film, set to be directed by Doug Liman and starring both Cruise and Ana de Armas, was originally scheduled to begin filming this month. The initial budget was $200 million, but Cruise pushed for a significant increase — a proposal the studio rejected. Instead, Warner Bros capped the budget at $230 million, which has now led to the entire project being put on hold. To make matters worse, it's reported that director Doug Liman has already begun looking for other projects, casting further doubt over the film's future.

Now the question remains: will Cruise be able to attract another studio to take over the project, or will he and Warner Bros eventually reach an agreement?