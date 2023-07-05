Tom Cruise wants to keep making movies for 20 more years

HQ

At 61, Tom Cruise is no spring chicken, but that doesn't stop him from starring in blockbusters that can see the actor hanging off the side of a plane, jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle, or taking part in any other death-defying stunts.

It seems he has no plans of stopping, either, as in a new report from the Sunday Morning Herald, Cruise revealed that he's got plans to keep going until he's 80, matching the legendary career of Harrison Ford.

"Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I've got 20 years to catch up with him," Cruise said. He even wants to keep the Mission Impossible franchise going until then as well. "I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I'm his age."

Plenty of actors are now working well into their twilight years. Samuel L. Jackson, for example, is 74 years of age, and Helen Mirren is 77, so it doesn't seem too shocking for Cruise to want to keep going even at 61.