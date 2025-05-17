Tom Cruise wants to do another musical before he retires

HQ

Tom Cruise already has a career that most actors could only dream of, but at 62-years-old, the actor still has plenty of energy left in the tank and countless projects on his bucket list. In fact, he's started revealing what these are in a recent interview at the British Film Institute recently, where Cruise notes one genre he would love to return to, which is in fact musicals.

As per Rolling Stone, when asked about what's next for Cruise now that his days of impossible missions seems to be over, the actor replied: "Definitely musicals. Drama, action, adventures. It's endless. My goals are endless."

The interesting part about this is that musicals aren't actually new to Cruise as he appeared in Rock of Ages where he starred as the eccentric rockstar Stacee Jaxx. Clearly, Cruise thinks he can do better, which leaves us to wonder just what musical Cruise would be a best fit for?

Mission: Impossible - The Stage Play? Trollz: The Final Reckoning? Broadsaw on Broadway? What musical - hypothetical or real - would you like to see Cruise in?