Tom Cruise shares some thrilling stunts from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

The final adventure with Ethan Hunt may well be the one that finally costs him his life. At least if you believe the gossip and how Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is painted as the final challenge for the agent.

And daredevil stunts are not something that Tom Cruise is in any way uncomfortable with. No, rather something he takes pride in being part of, and via some posts on X, the actor has now shared clips from the preparations for what is to come.

Tom Cruise himself describes it as a culmination, something that far surpasses anything the team and himself have done so far. So that bodes well, and we are of course looking forward to seeing Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, the final installment in the saga of Ethan Hunt.

Are you looking forward to Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning?