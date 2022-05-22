Tom Cruise refused to let Top Gun: Maverick go straight to streaming

HQ

Next week marks the official opening day for Top Gun: Maverick around the world. This sequel will see Tom Cruise back as the ace pilot Maverick as he faces the challenge of a bunch of new, fresh-faced and talented recruits that are looking to force him into retirement.

With this movie being quite the anticipated one, especially due to how beloved the original has become, Tom Cruise and Paramount have been waiting for the right time to release it in cinemas, and that has meant seeing it delayed for quite a while as it navigated the tricky pandemic times. As a lot of movies had during this time, the question of whether Top Gun: Maverick would ever land on streaming services instead, or even simply get a day one streaming release has been up in the air, but including to Cruise, this was never an option.

"They wouldn't dare," Cruise said in a Q&A at Cannes (thanks, IGN). "That's not going to happen, ever. That was never going to happen. Never. Not going to happen."

"I've always loved the audience," Cruise continued. "I make my movies for audiences, because I am an audience, first and foremost."

"You hope to make a movie that's going to entertain and engage an audience not just on opening weekend but down the line, and I love this experience. I want this experience not just for myself, but I know there are so many people who want this experience. I want other filmmakers to have that experience and have that as an outlet."

"Cinema is my love. It's my passion," Cruise concluded. "I always go to the movies when they come out - I put my cap on and sit in the audience with everyone. I come in, I want to see the trailers."

Check out the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below, and look to catch the film in cinemas next week, when it opens on May 27.