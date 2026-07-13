Tom Cruise looks completely unrecognisable in first full trailer for Digger

While he won't nearly be appearing as Ethan Hunt, this October, Tom Cruise has yet another impossible mission to complete. For the first time since perhaps Tropic Thunder, Cruise is about to appear in a movie where he truly looks unrecognisable, as in director Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger, we get to see the iconic movie star taking on the role of an incredibly rich and old man known as Digger Rockwell.

The premise of this bizarre but interesting looking movie is that we follow Digger as he is tasked with saving the world from destruction. Digger is one of the most powerful men on the planet, an energy and fuel tycoon who in the constant search for wealth and power, manages to put humanity onto a path to devastation when one of his facilities causes an enormous iceberg to split off the polar ice caps. The result is flooding around the world, affecting nuclear facilities and countless cities, $18 trillion worth of destruction, and all while the issue escalates tensions between the United States and Russia and opens the way to all-out nuclear warfare. But it's fine because Digger will fix the problem! How exactly, that remains unclear...

Also starring John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Emma D'Arcy, Sandra Huller, and more, Digger is expected to open in cinemas on October 2, and you can see the rather unusual trailer for the anticipated film below.