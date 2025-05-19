Tom Cruise isn't planning on retiring, will keep doing movies into his 100s

HQ

The Mission: Impossible series might have wrapped up with The Final Reckoning, but it appears that Tom Cruise is showing no signs of wrapping up alongside his acclaimed action series. Instead, he plans to keep doing films for decades.

Cruise is currently 62, and was asked about a quote from a couple of years ago where he said he'd do Mission: Impossible movies until he hit his 80s. The Hollywood Reporter was then told by Cruise that plans had changed and he'd be doing movies until he hit triple digits in age.

"I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I'm excited," he said.

Cruise's passion for cinema has really shone in the recent years of his career, especially after COVID, where he is credited as one of the major driving forces to get people back into the theatre. For many cinemagoers, it would be a dark day when Cruise hangs up his coat, but it seems that day is decades away at the earliest.