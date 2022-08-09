Tom Cruise is looking to play Tropic Thunder's Les Grossman again

HQ

There is a lot of Tropic Thunder that remains instantly memorable to this day. If you've watched the movie, you'll have your own idea of this. One part that was only featured pretty briefly but became a beloved part by fans was Tom Cruise's portrayal of the cruel studio executive overseeing the movie that was being made as part of the plot in Tropic Thunder. But why are we talking about this daft role today, well that's because Cruise wants to play Grossman again, and Deadline has reported that the Hollywood star and producer Chris McQuarrie are "fixated" on the character.

In the report, Deadline notes that "it's unclear if they will create a whole movie around Grossman, or borrow him for inclusion in either of the other vehicles." Either way, it's also said that Cruise and McQuarrie have three films in the works, so could Grossman pop up and cause some havoc in one or more of those three? All we can do is hope.